DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $79,981,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

