DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of Quotient worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 157.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Quotient Ltd has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

