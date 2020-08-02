DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 187.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 110.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,953,000 after purchasing an additional 733,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,760.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 679,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 661,862 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.79 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

