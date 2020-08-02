DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,657 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Splunk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $213.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

