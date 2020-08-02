DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inseego by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

In related news, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,847.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $477,673. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Inseego Corp has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

