DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $817,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 45.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,998,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 29.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 770,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Euronav by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,837,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 395,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,930,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EURN. DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

