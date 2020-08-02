DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 146 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

NYSE:SWK opened at $153.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

