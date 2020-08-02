DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 52,600 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $699.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

