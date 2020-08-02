DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of Collier Creek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Collier Creek in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

CCH opened at $13.38 on Friday. Collier Creek Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

About Collier Creek

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

