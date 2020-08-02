DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 422.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter.

AADR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

