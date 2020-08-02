DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $877,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25.

