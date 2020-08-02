DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $461,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $360,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $78.97 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.