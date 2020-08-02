DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

