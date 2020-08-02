DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $33.88 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

