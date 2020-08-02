DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 72.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,955 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

