DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $760,000 Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 861.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 189,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $165,646.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

DURECT stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.