DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCI opened at $13.10 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

