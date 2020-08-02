DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

