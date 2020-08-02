DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after buying an additional 47,049 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dollar General by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

