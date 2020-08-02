DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.48 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

