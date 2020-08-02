DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $580,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 23.1% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

NYSE WSM opened at $87.12 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

