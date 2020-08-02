DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.57 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

