DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

