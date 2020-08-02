DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 972,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 143,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.82 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.