DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,260 shares of company stock worth $24,580,040. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.41 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

