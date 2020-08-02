DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $177.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $177.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

