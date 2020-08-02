DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 272 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 308.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 539,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 116,279 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

