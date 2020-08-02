DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.