DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $185,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

