Danaos (DAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Danaos has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

