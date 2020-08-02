DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heartland Banccorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.48.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million.

HLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Banccorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HLAN opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland Banccorp has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $101.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

