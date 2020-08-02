DA Davidson Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $67.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from a positive rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of eBay by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.