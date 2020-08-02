Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 48.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 16.7% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

