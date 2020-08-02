Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $141,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $42,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

