Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) SVP Sells $230,700.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

