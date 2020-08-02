Cyberark Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Cyberark Software has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.17-0.35 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect Cyberark Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYBR opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

