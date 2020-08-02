CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.
Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
