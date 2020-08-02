Curo Group (CURO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. On average, analysts expect Curo Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO opened at $6.99 on Friday. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

