CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Perry purchased 5,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.68 per share, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

