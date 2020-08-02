CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCLP opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.95. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSI Compressco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

