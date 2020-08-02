Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $36.39 on Thursday. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CRH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CRH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

