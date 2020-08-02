Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.09).

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.45) on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.27.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 60,902 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £165,653.44 ($203,856.07). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £40,556.10 ($49,909.06).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

