Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.09).
Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.45) on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.27.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.
