Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $295.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.23.

Shares of AAPL opened at $425.04 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $425.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,842.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 67.82%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

