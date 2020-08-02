Credit Suisse Group Increases NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,000

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.15) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded NEXT to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,310.14 ($65.35).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT opened at GBX 5,450 ($67.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,988.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,310.98.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.