Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.54 ($114.09).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at €88.55 ($99.49) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.93. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.