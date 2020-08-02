Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €50.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.44 ($60.04).

ETR:BAS opened at €46.81 ($52.60) on Thursday. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($81.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

