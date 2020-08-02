Crawford & Company (CRD.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts expect Crawford & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.45 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.93. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

