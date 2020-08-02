CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.27 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

