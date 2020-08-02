CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.27 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.55.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
