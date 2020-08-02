Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

ArcBest stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $33.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

