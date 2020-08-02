Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COWN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Cowen stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth about $8,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cowen by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,671 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,806,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.